Wall Street futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday surge

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Wall Street was set for strong gains on Wednesday after a near sweep for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries, with the Dow Jones on course to claw back most of its heavy losses from the previous session.
News video: Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win

Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win 01:21

 Healthcare and tech stocks boosted Wall Street Wednesday after Joe Biden's surge in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Fred Katayama reports.

