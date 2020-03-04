Global  

Israeli chief rabbi curbs a Jewish tradition over coronavirus fears

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Israel's chief rabbi has advised Jews to forego the traditional touching of the "mezuzah", a decorative case containing a small holy scroll that is attached to many doorposts in the country.
Recent related news from verified sources

Chief Rabbi of Israel: Due to Coronavirus, stop kissing the mezuzah

Chief Rabbi of Israel: Due to Coronavirus, stop kissing the mezuzahThe mezuzah is a container placed near the door of a home Jewish people reside in, and contains a scroll with a few verses from the scriptures. ;
Jerusalem Post

