Rock band Genesis to reunite for first tour in 13 years

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Rock band Genesis to reunite for first tour in 13 yearsLondon (CNN)British rock band Genesis have confirmed they are reforming for a 2020 tour -- their first in 13 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford made the announcement during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show Wednesday morning.
Japanese rock comes AliVe in Bangkok

Japanese rock band AliA will shake up Bangkok for the first time on March 3 at Lido Hall 2, as part of the AliAliVe2020 Around the World -Re:AliVe tour.
Bangkok Post

Genesis Set Reunion Tour ‘The Last Domino’

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford are reuniting for The Last Domino? Tour 2020, the British prog rock legends’ first tour in 13 years.
Billboard.com


