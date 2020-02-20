Rock band Genesis to reunite for first tour in 13 years

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

(CNN)British rock band Genesis have confirmed they are reforming for a 2020 tour -- their first in 13 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford made the announcement during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show Wednesday morning. A church built a massive baby Jesus statue that sure looks a lot like Phil Collins Revealing details of their comeback... London (CNN)British rock band Genesis have confirmed they are reforming for a 2020 tour -- their first in 13 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford made the announcement during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show Wednesday morning. A church built a massive baby Jesus statue that sure looks a lot like Phil Collins Revealing details of their comeback... 👓 View full article

