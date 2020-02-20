Rock band Genesis to reunite for first tour in 13 years
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () London (CNN)British rock band Genesis have confirmed they are reforming for a 2020 tour -- their first in 13 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford made the announcement during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show Wednesday morning. A church built a massive baby Jesus statue that sure looks a lot like Phil Collins Revealing details of their comeback...
This Day in History: John Lennon Sparks His First Major Controversy March 4, 1966 In an interview for the London Evening Standard, the Beatles front man made the comment, "We're more popular than Jesus now." When published in the U.K., the comment caused little stir. When it was reprinted in the...