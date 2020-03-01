Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Priti Patel > Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegations

Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegations

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Johnson silent over when he first knew of Priti Patel bullying allegationsBoris Johnson has failed to confirm if he knew bullying allegations had been levelled against Priti Patel before appointing her as Home Secretary. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the PM of having “no shame in defending bullying” in his Government as he pushed for an independent investigation into the conduct of Ms Patel. Mr Corbyn said the latest allegations that Ms Patel bullied staff in a third government department would suggest a “shocking and unacceptable pattern of behaviour” if they were found to be true. Mr Johnson offered his support to Ms Patel, who was sat on the Government front bench for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Priti Patel doing 'fantastic job' as Home Sec, Truss says

Priti Patel doing 'fantastic job' as Home Sec, Truss says 00:38

 International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says Priti Patel is doing a "fantastic and professional" job as Home Secretary. Her comments come following calls for Ms Patel to resign after the resignation of the Home Office's top civil servant on Saturday. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims [Video]Cabinet Office to look into Priti Patel bullying claims

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to "establish the facts" following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:10Published

Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary [Video]Prime Minister says he has confidence in embattled Home Secretary

The Prime Minister has confirmed he “absolutely” has full confidence in Home Secretary Priti Patel after her most senior adviser quit and levelled bullying accusations against her.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PM asks Cabinet Office to ‘establish the facts’ after Priti Patel allegations

Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts”, following allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel has breached the ministerial code.
Belfast Telegraph

Priti Patel must step down over bullying allegations, Labour says

Labour's Diane Abbott has called on Priti Patel to step down as home secretary while the Cabinet Office conducts an inquiry into bullying allegations levelled...
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.