Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tommy Tuberville > Trump slams Jeff Sessions after Super Tuesday as ex-AG heads into run-off against Tommy Tuberville

Trump slams Jeff Sessions after Super Tuesday as ex-AG heads into run-off against Tommy Tuberville

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Trump noted Wednesday that Sessions faces Tommy Tuberville in a run-off election, and then slammed him for recusing himself during the Russia probe.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Tommy Tuberville voting on Super Tuesday

Tommy Tuberville voting on Super Tuesday

 Tommy Tuberville voting on Super Tuesday

Recent related videos from verified sources

WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump tears into Jeff Sessions after former AG forced into runoff for old Senate seat

President Trump has little sympathy for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who now faces a run-off election after failing to secure a majority of votes in...
FOXNews.com

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, Jeff Sessions headed to runoff in GOP race for Alabama Senate

Former Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati football coach Tommy Tuberville and ex-U.S. senator Jeff Session will go to a runoff in Alabama.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsTIMENYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Isabel_3299

Isabel👑💎WW RT @Hoya97: BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Runoff Is Set f… 10 seconds ago

beny_benson

ベンソン.ベニ @POTUS righteously body slams Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate… https://t.co/HI7yvD2Mw7 1 minute ago

addie_1122

Tom 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CraigRozniecki: "Trump advised to lay off criticizing Sessions -- but he slams him anyway" - https://t.co/jEWT2q9j5R 1 minute ago

BJHeart89

🇺🇸BJ💚💙💛🧡❤️💜🖤 RT @zeusFanHouse: BOOM! #Trump SLAMS Traitor & Turncoat #JeffSessions After He Finishes Second to Coach #TommyTuberville in AL Senate Race… 2 minutes ago

cckisses4vc

Carol Chittum RT @gatewaypundit: BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Runoff I… 2 minutes ago

3vroRvr

𝒦𝓻ï§ BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Run… https://t.co/UANwRlOvkN 2 minutes ago

RevolutionRevi1

Revolution Revisited RT @os4185: BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Runoff Is Set f… 3 minutes ago

mfirebrand1

TrumpBasketMargie BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Run… https://t.co/CCCMxEYX4x 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.