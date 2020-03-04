Trump slams Jeff Sessions after Super Tuesday as ex-AG heads into run-off against Tommy Tuberville

Isabel👑💎WW RT @Hoya97: BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Runoff Is Set f… 10 seconds ago ベンソン.ベニ @POTUS righteously body slams Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate… https://t.co/HI7yvD2Mw7 1 minute ago Tom 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CraigRozniecki: "Trump advised to lay off criticizing Sessions -- but he slams him anyway" - https://t.co/jEWT2q9j5R 1 minute ago 🇺🇸BJ💚💙💛🧡❤️💜🖤 RT @zeusFanHouse: BOOM! #Trump SLAMS Traitor & Turncoat #JeffSessions After He Finishes Second to Coach #TommyTuberville in AL Senate Race… 2 minutes ago Carol Chittum RT @gatewaypundit: BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Runoff I… 2 minutes ago 𝒦𝓻ï§ BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Run… https://t.co/UANwRlOvkN 2 minutes ago Revolution Revisited RT @os4185: BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Runoff Is Set f… 3 minutes ago TrumpBasketMargie BOOM! Trump SLAMS Traitor Jeff Sessions After He Finishes Second to Coach Tommy Tuberville in AL Senate Race -- Run… https://t.co/CCCMxEYX4x 4 minutes ago