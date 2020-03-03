Democrat Warren reassessing path forward after disappointing 'Super Tuesday,' campaign aide says
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said on Wednesday, after the U.S. senator from Massachusetts saw disappointing results across the board on Tuesday.
