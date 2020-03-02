Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm

India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The total number of known coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 29 on Wednesday, including 16 Italian tourists who had tested positive for the disease as well as an employee of a digital payments company who had traveled to Italy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News 04:08

 THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News [Video]Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News

TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:28Published

Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised [Video]Coronavirus | India update: 6th case in Jaipur; Noida schools being sanitised

India reported its sixth case of Covid-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday. An Italian tourist tested positive for the novel strain of the virus. He is being treated at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm Paytm

The total number of known coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 29 on Wednesday, including 16 Italian tourists who had tested positive for the disease as...
Reuters India

28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health minister

28 confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far: Union health ministerNEW DELHI: There have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan announced in a press conference on Wednesday. Sixteen...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FintechBot

FintechBot India's coronavirus cases near 30, hits major payments firm https://t.co/m9CaP60AZo by @ReutersUK 23 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm Paytm https://t.co/bYmN83B76v by @AlasdairPal https://t.co/yprF491PEw 34 minutes ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Sensex Drops 214 Points On Virus Worries; Nifty Nears 11250: Indian shares resumed their downward spiral on Wedne… https://t.co/ALxFEUgVNp 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.