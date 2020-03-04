After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose bid for the White House streaked ahead with a string of electoral victories on Super Tuesday.
Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.
Joe Biden’s reinvigorated primary campaign received another boost with the withdrawal from the race of billionaire Mike Bloomberg who then endorsed the former... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Denver Post •NPR •SBS
