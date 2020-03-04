Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joe Biden > After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out

After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose bid for the White House streaked ahead with a string of electoral victories on Super Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden surges on Super Tuesday

Biden surges on Super Tuesday 01:32

 Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign [Video]Mike Bloomberg Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

The billionaire and former New York City mayor made gun control and fighting climate change central to his campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win [Video]Wall Street jumps on Biden's Super Tuesday win

Healthcare and tech stocks boosted Wall Street Wednesday after Joe Biden's surge in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg ends US presidential campaign

Michael Bloomberg ends his bid for the White House after his poor Super Tuesday showing and supports Joe Biden.
BBC News Also reported by •SBSDenver PostNYTimes.com

Joe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White House

Joe Biden’s reinvigorated primary campaign received another boost with the withdrawal from the race of billionaire Mike Bloomberg who then endorsed the former...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Denver PostNPRSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEWSFLASH911

NewsFlash911 New post (After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out) has been published on News Broadc… https://t.co/LVJkBxQH41 47 seconds ago

dailyintel1

Regular Person Rev. Dr. William Barber is on @DemocracyNow. One of the most inspiring leaders in this nation. After Biden’s Supe… https://t.co/6PcMg7auKx 3 minutes ago

LJMoynihan

Lydia Moynihan RT @CGasparino: SCOOP: @JoeBiden seeing surge of contributions after Super Tuesday—campaign to hold conference call this afternoon to provi… 4 minutes ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Wall Street futures jump after Biden's Super Tuesday surge https://t.co/R70vRO4HuA 4 minutes ago

eyemagistus

Eyemagistus ✍🏼 RT @democracynow: After Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge, Sanders Campaign Faces Questions on African-American Support https://t.co/ZB4D1KX0MT h… 4 minutes ago

Jimbobbarley

🇺🇸Jimbobbarley🇺🇸 RT @WOWT6News: Stocks surged in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wi… 5 minutes ago

Buddahfan

Buddahfan Wall Street surges after Biden's surprise Super Tuesday lead - https://t.co/qJejgwZpq6 6 minutes ago

CGasparino

Charles Gasparino SCOOP: @JoeBiden seeing surge of contributions after Super Tuesday—campaign to hold conference call this afternoon… https://t.co/z8ifPYggAs 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.