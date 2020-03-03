Global  

New James Bond film release put back by seven months

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The release of No Time To Die is pushed from April to November as coronavirus continues to spread.
👓 View full article
0
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: 'No Time To Die' Release Date Moved From April to November | THR News

'No Time To Die' Release Date Moved From April to November | THR News 01:45

 The release of upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' has been pushed back from April to November.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus [Video]'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

'No Time to Die' Release Date Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus It is the first Hollywood film to delay worldwide premieres because of the virus. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond was slated to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis [Video]James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No Time to Die: Box Office opens ahead of new James Bond film release

Box Offices across the country have opened ticket sales ahead of the release of the new James Bond film.
Hereford Times

New James Bond film release postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film and one of the major tentpole releases of the global movie box office, is postponing its debut until November amid the...
CBC.ca

© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
