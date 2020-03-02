Global  

Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote.
