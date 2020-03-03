Global  

New James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' postponed to November amid global coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The release of "No Time to Die," Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, has been postponed until November amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Bond film No Time To Die delayed over coronavirus fears

 The release date for the next Bond film No Time To Die has been pushed back from April to November over coronavirus fears.

CONNECTED movie [Video]CONNECTED movie

CONNECTED movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sony Pictures Animation's CONNECTED is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller..

James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis [Video]James Bond fans urge film bsses to stall movie release amid coronavirus crisis

A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stall the release of No Time To Die until the spread of coronavirus is contained.

New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Release Pushed To November 25 Because Of The Coronavirus

This isn't good
Daily Caller Also reported by •MashableThe AgeWales OnlineCBC.caReuters IndiaJust JaredJerusalem PostBBC NewsBrentwood Gazette

No Time to Die: Box Office opens ahead of new James Bond film release

Box Offices across the country have opened ticket sales ahead of the release of the new James Bond film.
Hereford Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph

