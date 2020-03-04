Opa001 Bloomberg is out of the presidential contest but his money stays in https://t.co/RFlEHfx4py 2 minutes ago

Brian Reisinger I stand corrected, we'll see what happens. Meantime #MikeBloomberg has redefined how much $ you can waste in politi… https://t.co/Qk67RajLRq 4 minutes ago

Tyler Evertsen - Boomer 🏳️‍🌈 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Bloomberg is out of the presidential contest but his money stays in https://t.co/FCm9ZfEaA1 4 minutes ago

Happier than I Look RT @knittingknots: Bloomberg is out of the presidential contest but his money stays in - Reuters https://t.co/XQGIHYJx5F 5 minutes ago

Frankie Darklight💎🇬🇧🇺🇸 👌 RT @osPatriot: SOOOOOO! How MILLIONS did #MiniMike WASTE PER DELEGATE? https://t.co/B7K2DSq9It 7 minutes ago

moomblr 〄 Bloomberg is out of the presidential contest but his money stays in https://t.co/bwbnCfj29r 9 minutes ago

Sue Stone Bloomberg is out of the presidential contest but his money stays in - Reuters https://t.co/XQGIHYJx5F 12 minutes ago