James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus. MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020. […]
