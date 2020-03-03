James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus

Greig Alan james Spencer 🦕🦖🦕🦖🦕🦖 RT @BBCNews: Release of new James Bond film put back by seven months to November as coronavirus continues to spread around the world https… 7 seconds ago

J. Asselin RT @WIRED: It's official. The release of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' is being postponed. Earlier this week the founders of two… 9 seconds ago

Artetaholic RT @SkyNewsBreak: The release date of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' has been pushed back from April to November due to covid-19 12 seconds ago

jose kathynez RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Release of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delayed until November due to coronavirus 12 seconds ago

Nazri RT @RottenTomatoes: Because of "careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" #NoTimeToDie has been d… 13 seconds ago

KTOE News RT @AP: The April release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed until November because of global concerns about the coro… 14 seconds ago

Times of News Europe James Bond Film No Time To Die Release Postponed By Seven Months Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/r3ZrougCwE 18 seconds ago