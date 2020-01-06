Global  

Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury decided Wednesday that former television talk show host Tavis Smiley, who was fired amid allegations of workplace sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement, must pay about $1.5 million to his former employer, the Public Broadcasting Service. Smiley was suspended in December 2017 and later fired from the […]
Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report [Video]Tavis Smiley Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Unsealed External PBS Report

He was accused of wide range of misconduct from inappropriate sexual comments and touching, to verbal abuse and sexual relationships with subordinates and guests on his self-titled talk show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

ClarenceMack3

Clarence Mack Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS $1.5 million in sexual misconduct dispute #Topbuzz https://t.co/e8PYG4eAk5 1 minute ago

hsmcnp

Country Girl RT @thedailybeast: Ousted PBS host Tavis Smiley, whom several women have accused of sexual misconduct, is required to pay $1.5 million to t… 47 minutes ago

DcSlumdog

DcSlumdog Jury Decides Tavis Smiley Must Pay #PBS In #MeToo Dispute - https://t.co/Z35tFdsxls 58 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Tavis Smiley must pay PBS $1.5 million in MeToo dispute, jury decides https://t.co/5s3hOGoQ7A 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Tavis Smiley must pay PBS $1.5 million in MeToo dispute, #jury decides - Mar 4 @ 6:49 PM ET https://t.co/ndjka32a16 3 hours ago

