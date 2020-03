Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive. Anthony Ferrill, an electrician at […] 👓 View full article