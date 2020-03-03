Global  

The Latest: Aides say Biden thrilled with Bloomberg support

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local): 1:35 p.m. Joe Biden’s aides say the Democratic presidential candidate is thrilled to have former rival Mike Bloomberg’s support. Bloomberg ended his own bid Wednesday after a poor showing and endorsed Biden. The former New York mayor has committed to leaving up […]
 Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from the party’s moderate wing. This report produced...

