Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Suspect detained in Ulwe murder case

Suspect detained in Ulwe murder case

Hindu Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a man from Kharghar on Wednesday night in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman. The suspect,
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
News video: Murder suspect faces other charges

Murder suspect faces other charges

 Murder suspect Cameron Hallett faces other charges.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Beast Movie starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Jae-myung [Video]The Beast Movie starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Jae-myung

The Beast Movie trailer starring Lee Sung-min and Yoo Jae-myung - Plot synopsis: THE BEAST is a tense murder mystery / action thriller about two detectives in conflict who have to team up to solve a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:17Published

New York Murder Suspect Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales Arrested At Dulles Airport [Video]New York Murder Suspect Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales Arrested At Dulles Airport

A New York man wanted as a murder suspect was arrested at Dulles Airport before he could catch his flight to Mexico on Saturday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stolen jewellery recovered from murder suspect in Anantapur

Anantapur police while interrogating an accused in a murder case, solved the mystery of three other theft cases in the district and confiscated about
Hindu

Schlatter's lawyers to call 'alternate suspect' in Tess Richey murder trial

A man Kalen Schlatter’s lawyers suggest could be an alternate suspect in the 2017 murder of 22-year-old Tess Richey is expected to be called to the witness...
CP24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.