Twitter testing a feature that sees tweets delete themselves after 24 hours

Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour says it is only available in Brazil. In recent years, several...
