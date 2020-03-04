Global  

Mike Bloomberg quits US presidential race and supports Joe Biden

SBS Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is ending his presidential bid after underwhelming results on Super Tuesday in the United States.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg Ends 2020 Presidential Race

Mike Bloomberg Ends 2020 Presidential Race 00:59

 After he failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg will end his campaign for the presidency and reportedly endorse Joe Biden (00:59). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning -- March 4, 2020

