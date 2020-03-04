Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Johnny Boychuk > Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches after taking skate to eyelid

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches after taking skate to eyelid

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen fell and his skate came up and appeared to hit New York Islanders defenseman Boychuk in the face under his visor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a cut after taking a skate blade to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday...
ESPN

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk leaves ice after taking skate to the face

Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen fell and his skate came up and appeared to hit New York Islanders defenseman Boychuk in the face under his visor.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlowoutBuzz

BlowoutBuzz RT @AP_Sports: "He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid." New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychu… 5 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports "He felt the skate blade get his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid." New York Islanders defenseman John… https://t.co/7YEvxn5GmW 7 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face https://t.co/LHpdCZi4jX #ColoradoAvalanche 22 minutes ago

newsaggregated

News Aggregated Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face https://t.co/2CbpV2qVB5 32 minutes ago

WFLANews

NewsRadio WFLA 🇺🇸 New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches after getting struck in the face by the skate of an… https://t.co/jaQBwhzLgO 39 minutes ago

jcbowl300

J.C. Evans RT @DonHelbig: The @NYIslanders may have lost Tuesday against the @CanadiensMTL, but former Albany River Rats defenseman @joboych almost lo… 40 minutes ago

DonHelbig

Don Helbig The @NYIslanders may have lost Tuesday against the @CanadiensMTL, but former Albany River Rats defenseman @joboych… https://t.co/5nM28nmLqa 57 minutes ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches after taking skate to eyelid https://t.co/Ra88UJDflx https://t.co/1ppJSigeem 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.