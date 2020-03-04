Global  

Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday. Boychuk was cut Tuesday night when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate as the […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a cut after taking a skate blade to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday...
ESPN

Isles' Boychuk 'fine' after 90 stitches to repair cut from skate to face

New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk is expected to make a full recovery after receiving a skate near his eye during Tuesday's game against the Montreal...
CBC.ca

