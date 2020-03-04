Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race, Bloomberg out
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed standard-bearer of the party's moderate wing.
