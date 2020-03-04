Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race, Bloomberg out

Mark Babcock RT @Reuters: The search for a Democrat to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed to a choice between Bernie Sande… 56 seconds ago

THE WORLD NEWS How Huge Voter Turnout Eluded Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday - The New York Times How Huge Voter Turnout Eluded B… https://t.co/nyPa4Gohwc 5 minutes ago

Anthony L. RT @NicholsUprising: “We’re not only taking on the corporate establishment, we’re taking on the political establishment.” — ⁦@BernieSanders… 6 minutes ago

Bernie is an FDR brand "Democratic Socialist" RT @thenation: Super Tuesday served as a stark reminder that progressive change is not inevitable this campaign cycle. https://t.co/eSJ9CTy… 6 minutes ago

Raul Muñoz RT @thehill: Five takeaways from Biden's surge on Super Tuesday https://t.co/chFr9XvZe0 https://t.co/gM7PjaxE2R 9 minutes ago

Tarun RT @GETAnalysis: #Moderate #JoeBiden is surging as the other #moderate #Democrat contenders #dropout and throw their support behind #Biden… 9 minutes ago

Lawrence County Democratic Party RT @ABC: JUST IN: Dow surges more than 1,100 points in response to Joe Biden's Super Tuesday wins, and hopes for additional stimulus measur… 10 minutes ago