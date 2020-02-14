Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc’s assaults

Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc’s assaults

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — A man who was a University of Michigan wrestler in the 1980s sued the school Wednesday, alleging he was molested dozens of times. The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit identified the man only as John Doe. He accused the university of failing to remove Dr. Robert E. Anderson despite complaints […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former UM students to speak on alleged sexual abuse by deceased university doctor [Video]Former UM students to speak on alleged sexual abuse by deceased university doctor

The man who first alerted the University of Michigan about a deceased doctor's alleged sexual abuse will hold a press conference Thursday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:44Published

Mel Tucker resigns as University of Colorado football coach, will take same job at Michigan State [Video]Mel Tucker resigns as University of Colorado football coach, will take same job at Michigan State

Mel Tucker resigned Wednesday as head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder and announced he would be the new head coach at Michigan State University just 14 months after he took the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former University of Michigan wrestler sues school, alleges he was molested dozens of times by late physician

A former wrestler for the University of Michigan alleges he was molested dozens of times by a late physician accused of inappropriately touching other...
FOXNews.com

Wrestler adds to abuse allegations against university doctor

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (AP) — An Olympic wrestler has accused a University of Michigan doctor of touching him inappropriately during medical exams at the school...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.