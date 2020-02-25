Global  

Melania Trump to make rare foray onto 2020 fundraising trail

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is set to make a rare foray onto the 2020 campaign fundraising trail. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first lady in California. “Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills,” the campaign literature […]
