Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on Gateway Bridge

Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on Gateway Bridge

The Age Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Shelves across the country have been stormed in recent days by shoppers stockpiling the suddenly precious commodity, despite the advice of authorities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yaakov_h

Yaakov Now look what you’ve all gone and caused: https://t.co/OfdS8xWZHf 2 minutes ago

applehazelnut

Andrew RT @ThisIsGwyneth: It's enough to make you cry, right? Semi-trailer carrying a load of TOILET PAPER catches fire on Gateway Bridge. https:/… 4 minutes ago

omosLucas

Lucas We are living in a parody! You can't make this up! #toiletpapercrisis #ToiletPaperEmergency #ToiletPaperApocalypse… https://t.co/4Q00iAvvpa 5 minutes ago

MEF1512

Marie 😜😜😜😜 sorry to the trucker but this is funny....Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on Gateway B… https://t.co/tAP9fliT2n 6 minutes ago

ebeonline

Matt / EBE RT @GreyWizzard: What a weird time to be alive Brisbane Times: Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on Gateway Bridge -… 8 minutes ago

Apurv_Ed

Apurva Chiranewala Oh such a loss -https://t.co/EUWYPqiZkP 11 minutes ago

angusgibbins

Pasta Angus Gibbins Can this saga get any more ridiculous? Brisbane Times: Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on… https://t.co/2b9SdXxDnv 12 minutes ago

cultofconfidenc

cult of confidence Its ok folks, they managed to save half the load #COVIDー19 #toiletpapercrisis https://t.co/kJGAtr5AUv 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.