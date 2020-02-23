Global  

Coalition at a crossroads: Can Sanders grow beyond his base?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has promised to build a coalition broad enough to bring nothing less than a political revolution. Elections across the country on Super Tuesday showed where he’s falling short. For all his early success in the Democratic primary, including his California victory on Tuesday, Sanders is struggling to expand his […]
