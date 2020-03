Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Manchester City stayed on course to retain the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over second-tier Sheffield Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals, while Leicester beat Birmingham by the same score Wednesday. City could have turned the win into a rout if not for Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who made some excellent […] 👓 View full article