Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > In rare rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts slams Schumer for 'threatening' comments

In rare rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts slams Schumer for 'threatening' comments

euronews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
In rare rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts slams Schumer for 'threatening' comments
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chief Justice Roberts Slams Schumer In Scathing Statement [Video]Chief Justice Roberts Slams Schumer In Scathing Statement

Chief Justice Roberts slammed Chuck Schumer.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:49Published

Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer [Video]Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on &quot;both sides of the aisle&quot; visibly &quot;gulp&quot; when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer, calling comments on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible'

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling his...
FOXNews.com

Chief justice condemns Democratic senator Schumer's 'dangerous' comments

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual statement criticizing what he called "dangerous" comments made by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.