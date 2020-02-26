Global  

Twitter testing a feature that sees tweets delete themselves after 24 hours

Brisbane Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Twitter is making a push to encourage people to share more often on its service.
 Twitter Testing Feature That Will Make Tweets Vanish After 24 Hours The idea is similar to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. According to Twitter, the experiment is being called "fleets." For now, Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour says it is only available in Brazil. In recent years, several...

Twitter testing Instagram Stories-like 'Fleet' feature for deleting tweets after 24 hours

Twitter is now testing a new feature called “Fleets”, which automatically deletes tweets after 24 hours. The announcement was made today by Kayvon Beykpour,...
Twitter preps ephemeral tweets, starts testing in Brazil

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil. The company says the ephemeral...
