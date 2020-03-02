Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Health officials set to update B.C. on coronavirus situation

Health officials set to update B.C. on coronavirus situation

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give another update on the COVID-19 virus in B.C. on Wednesday afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Say Coronavirus May Have Spread Undetected in U.S. for Several Weeks

Health Officials Say Coronavirus May Have Spread Undetected in U.S. for Several Weeks 00:51

 It’s possible that the coronavirus has been spreading in the U.S. for weeks before the first case was detected. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed [Video]Coronavirus fatalities: World Health Organization figures disputed

New concerns about the coronavirus after the number of cases worldwide tops 100,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Health officials urge people to stay calm amid Coronavirus concerns [Video]Health officials urge people to stay calm amid Coronavirus concerns

There are no cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tippecanoe County.

Credit: WLFIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 2 dead in Florida who tested COVID-19 positive

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state. The Florida Department of Health said Friday evening...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle TimesNaturalNews.comBBC News

Canadian health officials stress COVID-19 risk remains low as case load rises

With a slowly, but steadily rising number of COVID-19 cases in Canada, health officials continue to stress that the risk posed by the novel coronavirus in this...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.