Chief Justice rebukes Schumer over comments that Kavanaugh, Gorsuch will ‘pay the price’ for a vote against abortion rights

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — In a rare rebuke of a sitting member of Congress, Supreme Court Chef Justice John Roberts Jr. criticized Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat, over remarks made from the steps outside the high court Wednesday that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would “pay the price” for a vote against reproductive rights. […]
News video: Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment 01:18

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Chief Justice Roberts Slams Schumer In Scathing Statement [Video]Chief Justice Roberts Slams Schumer In Scathing Statement

Chief Justice Roberts slammed Chuck Schumer.

Trump Demands Schumer ‘Pay a Severe Price’ for Saying Kavanaugh and Gorsuch Will ‘Pay a Price’

President Donald Trump ripped Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over his controversial remarks made Wednesday morning at a pro-choice demonstration...
Mediaite

Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer, calling comments on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible'

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling his...
FOXNews.com

