Chief Justice rebukes Schumer over comments that Kavanaugh, Gorsuch will ‘pay the price’ for a vote against abortion rights
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — In a rare rebuke of a sitting member of Congress, Supreme Court Chef Justice John Roberts Jr. criticized Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat, over remarks made from the steps outside the high court Wednesday that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would “pay the price” for a vote against reproductive rights. […]
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.