Chief Justice John Roberts scolds Chuck Schumer for 'threatening statements' against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
After the chief justice's statement, Sen. Schumer's office said the comments were "a reference to the political price" Senate Republicans would pay.
 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Chief Justice Roberts slammed Chuck Schumer.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asks House managers whether Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over an impeachment trial without witnesses contributes to a loss of legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Roberts Issues Stunning Rebuke Against Schumer for ‘Threatening Statements’ Against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh (UPDATE: Schumer Responds)

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stunning rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for making what Roberts termed "threatening...
Deeply divided Supreme Court debates limits on abortion providers

The court's decision appeared to depend on how Chief Justice John Roberts, and perhaps Brett Kavanaugh, interpret the law's burdens and benefits.
Scott Kellen RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issues a rare statement condemning Senator Chuck Schumer's "dangerous… 2 seconds ago

Batgirl⭐⭐⭐ RT @eyerighton18: Chief Justice John Roberts Condemns Schumer’s Threat: ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Dangerous’ https://t.co/XaHp8rQrl5 via @Breitb… 4 seconds ago

BoxAndOne 🐻👇 RT @lawrencehurley: BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts issues statement condemning Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer's "dangerous" critici… 5 seconds ago

MLWheeley ❌⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FDRLST: Chief Justice John Roberts Blasts Schumer’s Threats As ‘Inappropriate’ And ‘Dangerous’ https://t.co/b18IVbE6Xk 7 seconds ago

Bpierc RT @GotCashed: Chuck Schumer should go to prison for comments like this. Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes Schumer over his 'dangerous' c… 8 seconds ago

Hal Bufford RT @theblaze: Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes Chuck Schumer over his 'dangerous' comments about abortion case and he is not happy about… 10 seconds ago

Pamela Smith RT @alexsalvinews: A spokesperson for Sen. Chuck Schumer responds to the statement from SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts: https://t.co/0TE… 12 seconds ago

🇺🇸KissMyBot* RT @jsolomonReports: In rare rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts condemns Schumer's 'threatening statements' against two justices. Calls abortion… 14 seconds ago

