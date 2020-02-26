Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donation in two days
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donations in 42 hours, his campaign said late on Wednesday, a boost in fundraising for a candidate who has struggled to keep pace with his rivals and has been vastly outspent by fellow frontrunner Bernie Sanders.
George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, donated to Joe Biden. He posted a photo of his $2,800 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign on Twitter. According to Business Insider, Conway has been a vocal critic against President Donald Trump. Conway said he donated because...
