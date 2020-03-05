Global  

49ers RB Mostert cancels autograph session over virus fears

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has canceled a scheduled autograph session out of concern for the spread of the coronavirus. Mostert said on Twitter on Wednesday that he won’t attend his scheduled autograph signing session Sunday at the Santa Clara Convention Center because of the outbreak of the […]
