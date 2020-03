INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jasmine Brunson scored a career-high 20 points, Taiye Bello had her 12th double-double of the season, and Minnesota beat Penn State 85-65 in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday. Brunson hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and added six assists. Bello finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, becoming the […]



