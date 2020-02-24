Global  

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Kenneth Petty turned himself into federal custody after failing to register as a sex offender in CaliforniaU.S. Marshals confirmed to USA TODAY.
News video: Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested

Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested 00:49

 Nicki Minaj's ex-convict husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by federal authorities in California for failing to register as a s*x offender.

Nicki Minaj defends husband over carnival controversy [Video]Nicki Minaj defends husband over carnival controversy

Nicki Minaj is urging bloggers to quit gossiping about her husband after he appeared to shove a singer away from her while attending the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival festivities.

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video [Video]Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video

Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors in New Video The rapper ignited a social media frenzy after she posted a video of her husband, Kenneth Petty, rubbing her stomach. The pregnancy rumors come after..

Meek Mill Denies Shading Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Over Arrest

Taking to his Twitter account, Meek addresses the speculations of him throwing a shade at Kenneth who was arrested for not registering as sex offender after...
Nicki Minaj Apologizes After Her Husband Snubs Soca Star in Trinidad

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker is sorry on behalf of her husband Kenneth Petty after he blocked a local artist with his elbow when the latter was reaching out towards...
