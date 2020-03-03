With Seattle on the ‘front lines’ of COVID-19 epidemic, University of Washington lab given emergency approval to test for coronavirus
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Scientists at the University of Washington's Virology Lab was given emergency approval to begin testing for COVID-19. The lab has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens a day and is working to increase that number to 4,000 or 5,000 specimens as the epidemic worsens.
