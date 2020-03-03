Global  

With Seattle on the ‘front lines’ of COVID-19 epidemic, University of Washington lab given emergency approval to test for coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Scientists at the University of Washington's Virology Lab was given emergency approval to begin testing for COVID-19. The lab has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens a day and is working to increase that number to 4,000 or 5,000 specimens as the epidemic worsens.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio
News video: Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees

Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees 01:14

 Amazon Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Among US Employees An Amazon worker in Seattle, Washington, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the growing number of cases in the United States. With all nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths having occurred in Washington, it was expected that Amazon...

