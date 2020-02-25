Global  

South Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, total 5,766

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking total infections to 5,766.
News video: New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife

New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife 02:38

 CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on what the state is saying in terms of precautions and testing after two more confirmed cases of coronavirus are found in the state.

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

For the previous three days, the health authority had reported triple-digit increases each morning.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •FXstreet.comReuters IndiaReuters

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship diesA British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the...
WorldNews

