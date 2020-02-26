Super Tuesday shake-up: The suddenly tough road for Bernie Sanders with Joe Biden as front-runner
Thursday, 5 March 2020 (
3 hours ago)
Joe Biden's resurgence puts Bernie Sanders on his heels. To make up his deficit, Sanders must win states by wide margins to limit the delegates Biden could accumulate.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
3 hours ago < > Embed
The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed standard-bearer of the party's moderate wing. Jonah Green... Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race 02:47
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?
TMJ4's Charles Benson breaks down Super Tuesday's results with TMJ4's Political Panel, Waukesha County GOP grassroots activist Robin Moore and Democratic Strategist and founder of Zepecki..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:53 Published 1 hour ago
Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race
The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:48 Published 2 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this