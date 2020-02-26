Global  

Super Tuesday shake-up: The suddenly tough road for Bernie Sanders with Joe Biden as front-runner

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden's resurgence puts Bernie Sanders on his heels. To make up his deficit, Sanders must win states by wide margins to limit the delegates Biden could accumulate.
News video: Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race 02:47

 The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in voting Super Tuesday to become the undisputed standard-bearer of the party's moderate wing. Jonah Green...

