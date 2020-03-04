Global  

Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Australia will ban the arrival of foreigners from South Korea and conduct enhanced screenings of travelers from Italy to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
News video: South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea Declares War On The Coronavirus Outbreak 01:10

 South Korea is expanding screenings for the coronavirus in the city of Daegu, which is at the center of the country&apos;s outbreak.

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea [Video]Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published

South Korean e-commerce demand surges due to virus [Video]South Korean e-commerce demand surges due to virus

Online orders in South Korea are soaring as millions of people are working from home due to the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published


Australia bans travellers from South Korea in effort to curtail coronavirus spread

Australia will ban travellers from South Korea and bring in tougher measures for travellers from Italy to deal with the coronavirus spread.
SBS

Australia bans travellers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus

Australia will ban the arrival of foreigners from South Korea and conduct enhanced screenings of travellers from Italy to help contain the spread of the...
Reuters India


princesssiggy

sanjana singh RT @Reuters: Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/6KzHVzbYPy https://t.co/6BnmkRA1B9 5 minutes ago

suzyq8825

SuzyQ Aussie🆘 RT @hazydav: Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/CY92Bkl1ZW 1 hour ago

AustraliaPM

PM of Australia News Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus: https://t.co/qei2wr7NFD #auspol #australiapm 2 hours ago

ApresTaize

Hyein Koo RT @Reuters: Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/6vGn7pPYLj https://t.co/FrineuV74a 2 hours ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden #Australia bans #travelers from South Korea in bid to slow #coronavirus #SouthKorea https://t.co/pVpWoBb7Vl 2 hours ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/CY92Bkl1ZW 3 hours ago

imcu1

İsmail Meriç Can Uygan Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus: https://t.co/bZp07TGh4F 4 hours ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus #US | #RTGNews 4 hours ago

