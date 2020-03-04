sanjana singh RT @Reuters: Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/6KzHVzbYPy https://t.co/6BnmkRA1B9 5 minutes ago

SuzyQ Aussie🆘 RT @hazydav: Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/CY92Bkl1ZW 1 hour ago

PM of Australia News Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus: https://t.co/qei2wr7NFD #auspol #australiapm 2 hours ago

Hyein Koo RT @Reuters: Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/6vGn7pPYLj https://t.co/FrineuV74a 2 hours ago

Oden #Australia bans #travelers from South Korea in bid to slow #coronavirus #SouthKorea https://t.co/pVpWoBb7Vl 2 hours ago

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus https://t.co/CY92Bkl1ZW 3 hours ago

İsmail Meriç Can Uygan Australia bans travelers from South Korea in bid to slow coronavirus: https://t.co/bZp07TGh4F 4 hours ago