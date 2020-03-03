Global  

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.
News video: Supreme Court Hears Arguments On An Abortion Case

Supreme Court Hears Arguments On An Abortion Case 01:44

 Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as a newly conservative body hears arguments on an abortion case.

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment [Video]Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by..

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case [Video]U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder..

Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions...
After shift to the right under Trump, Supreme Court to hear major abortion case

