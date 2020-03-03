peggynerison RT @1RealLori: Divided Supreme Court rules illegal immigrants can't b shielded from ID theft prosecution Ruled Tues illegal immigrants who… 20 minutes ago Linda Taibi RT @lawrencehurley: Schumer's comments were made outside the court as justices heard major abortion case. You can read about that here! Su… 27 minutes ago Math and Physics RT @ChapulinColoRed: #Q2483 & Supreme Court rule that illegal immigrants can’t be shielded from ID theft prosecution🤣 All Citizens Should… 47 minutes ago Steven Schumann RT @mamendoza480: A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that illegal immigrants who use someone else's information when filling out tax for… 1 hour ago Blake Chambliss RT @Romanoff2020: If men could get pregnant, we would not be having this debate. #reprorights https://t.co/kSamiLwwpr 1 hour ago Frankie Crisostomo U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may... https://t.co/UV6AtWYMlo 1 hour ago WonkPorn U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key https://t.co/PrtOLzmnVt https://t.co/jUW4i3nsgN 2 hours ago Dani RT @Reuters: U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the… 2 hours ago