'All systems go': Australian Grand Prix set to go ahead with Italy exempt from travel ban

The Age Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is set to go ahead as planned next week after the federal government announced a travel ban for South Korea but not for Italy.
News video: Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus

Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus 00:34

 The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears. The country's government confirmed the delay just hours after the cancellation of the opening Qatar race. According to AutoSport, Sunday evening MotoGP released a statement announcing the cancellations. The first round of the...

McLaren drivers back Chinese Grand prix delay over virus [Video]McLaren drivers back Chinese Grand prix delay over virus

SHOWS: WOKING NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. MCLAREN DRIVERS LANDO NORRIS AND CARLOS SAINZ AT CAR LAUNCH 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MCLAREN DRIVER CARLOS SAINZ

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:13Published

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus [Video]CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China. The potential travel ban comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix going ahead as planned on March 15 despite coronavirus fears

The Australian Grand Prix is due to go ahead as planned despite the ongoing coronavirus epidemic already postponing one race of the 2020 Formula 1 season....
talkSPORT

Ferrari may pull out of Australian GP without quarantine assurance

Concerns about travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak may put Ferrari's participation in next month's Australian grand prix in doubt.
Sydney Morning Herald


