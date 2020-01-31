Global  

No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Starbucks won't allow use of reusable mugs over coronavirus fears. The coffee giant will still give a 10-cent discount for bringing in cups from home.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Starbucks Suspends Personal Cup Use At Stores Due To Coronavirus

Starbucks Suspends Personal Cup Use At Stores Due To Coronavirus 00:21

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears [Video]Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears

CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts. NPR reports that the coffee..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:07Published


Starbucks Halts Use Of Personal Cups At Its Stores Due To Coronavirus

Starbucks is halting the use of personal cups and in-store ware due to the coronavirus outbreak.
cbs4.com

Russia suspends export of masks amid coronavirus fears

Russia has suspended the export of surgical masks and medical gear including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, according to a government resolution...
Reuters India


WFLADaisy

Daisy Ruth The Seattle-based coffee chain said it will still honor its 10-cent discount for customers who bring in their own c… https://t.co/QqhZ8cxKj9 1 minute ago

Lff1017

Laura Fanelli No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears https://t.co/lzzSwf44rd via @usatoday 18 minutes ago

khay_cee

Ani No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears – USA TODAY https://t.co/2ckclSMQQa 35 minutes ago

Diamondkfarms

Sue Knigge RT @NickVasos: No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears https://t.co/88qr3CkwN7 v… 1 hour ago

GDW37

G D Williams Starbucks temporarily won't fill personal cups https://t.co/dwgYQYGJdp 1 hour ago

NickVasos

Nick Vasos No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears https://t.co/88qr3CkwN7 via @usatoday 2 hours ago

meprice

Michelle Starbucks temporarily won't fill personal cups https://t.co/uCXNAk1yo5 2 hours ago

GuthrieDavis

Savage Democratic & Nasty Woman AKA Human Scum No reusable cups: Starbucks will temporarily pause the use of personal cups over coronavirus fears - USA TODAY… https://t.co/BvsuIy5d2r 2 hours ago

