UK airline Flybe enters administration

After months of financial troubles, British airline Flybe has finally entered administration. The bankrupt airline was in 100-million-pound bailout talks with the UK government.



Recent related videos from verified sources Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is at risk of collapse, according to a report. The airline operates more UK domestic flights than any other, and is reportedly in talks over potential.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Fears for struggling airline Flybe Unions have expressed fears that airline Flybe is on the verge of administration, threatening thousands of jobs and the future of a number of regional airports.

Belfast Telegraph 10 hours ago



UK airline Flybe near collapse amid coronavirus-linked fall in demand: source A representative for Flybe declined to comment on the possibility of administration or the airline's longer-term financial situation.

The Age 8 hours ago



