UK airline Flybe enters administration

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
After months of financial troubles, British airline Flybe has finally entered administration. The bankrupt airline was in 100-million-pound bailout talks with the UK government.
News video: FILE: Struggling UK airline Flybe set to close imminently

FILE: Struggling UK airline Flybe set to close imminently 00:32

 UK budget airline Flybe is set to close on Wednesday (March 4) imminently after a last-ditch loan of £100 million pounds was rejected and spelled doom for the airline, as well as the 2,000-plus employ

Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse [Video]Regional airline Flybe at risk of collapse

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, is at risk of collapse, according to a report. The airline operates more UK domestic flights than any other, and is reportedly in talks over potential..

Fears for struggling airline Flybe

Unions have expressed fears that airline Flybe is on the verge of administration, threatening thousands of jobs and the future of a number of regional airports.
Belfast Telegraph

UK airline Flybe near collapse amid coronavirus-linked fall in demand: source

A representative for Flybe declined to comment on the possibility of administration or the airline's longer-term financial situation.
The Age

