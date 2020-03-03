Global  

Coronavirus in Australia: Lorryload of toilet paper catches fire

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The fires comes as Australia is hit by a wave of coronavirus-induced toilet paper panic buying.
News video: Australian toilet paper truck catches fire

Australian toilet paper truck catches fire 00:49

 A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase [Video]Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase

Aussies have gone to the lengths of stockpiling toilet paper leaving supplies diminished amid the coronavirus epidemic. Footage from March 5 shows empty shelves in a branch of Cole's in Manly,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic [Video]Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:43Published


Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of coronavirus, one semi-trailer full of toilet paper has burst...
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersMashableCBC.ca

Coronavirus this week: biosecurity up, toilet paper down

On this week’s episode of Please Explain, Tory Maguire talks to China correspondent Eryk Bagshaw about the federal government's messaging tactics. Later on the...
The Age


