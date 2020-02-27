Virus update: China deaths top 3,000; California declares emergency

Global  

Bangkok Post Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Deaths from the coronavirus surpassed 3,000 in China, although the first country hit by the disease also announced progress on discharging people after treatment. California called a state of emergency, underscoring the global spread of the disease.
