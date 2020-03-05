Global  

Forrest caps No. 7 FSU’s rally for 73-71 win over Irish

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge as No. 7 Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-71 Wednesday night to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title. Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles (25-5, 15-4) just their second lead all night, the other coming at 5-4 […]

