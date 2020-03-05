Global  

Javier Pérez de Cuéllar Dies at 100; U.N. Chief Brokered Peace Pacts

Thursday, 5 March 2020
A cultured diplomat from Peru, Mr. Pérez de Cuéllar was a reluctant compromise choice for secretary general but proved remarkably successful in the war-torn 1980s and ‘90s.
Former UN chief Javier Pérez de Cuéllar dies aged 100

The diplomat brokered peace deals around the world, and helped Peru to transition to free elections.
BBC News

