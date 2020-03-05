Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Javier Pérez de Cuéllar > Former UN chief Javier Pérez de Cuéllar dies aged 100

Former UN chief Javier Pérez de Cuéllar dies aged 100

BBC News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The diplomat brokered peace deals around the world, and helped Peru to transition to free elections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iraqolizer

Trending Iraq News Former U.N. #Chief #JavierPérezdeCuellar Dies at 100 #Iran #UnitedNations #Iraq https://t.co/ZofjzO6F8F https://t.co/QI9ErN7ci3 11 minutes ago

Globalines

GLOBAL LINES RT @PDChina: Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar died Wednesday at age 100, according to AFP citing his son. Perez De Cuellar, a Peruv… 12 minutes ago

abhinav4namo

अभिनव (#जय_हिन्द 🇮🇳🙏) RT @airnewsalerts: Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar who served as UN Secretary-General from 1981 to 1991, passes away. #PerezdeCue… 16 minutes ago

hemas2k1

mahesh UN was equal to Perelz de cuellar, his quest for peace everywhere. A common name during school days in Newspaper an… https://t.co/nlAR0KTn53 17 minutes ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: Cuellar led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador. https://t.co/W7ZpFbrwyy 17 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar who served as UN Secretary-General from 1981 to 1991, passes away.… https://t.co/pUtQKG2l5x 30 minutes ago

realleymichel

David Harley Michel RT @AFP: #UPDATE Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar -- known for his peace-making efforts including brokering a ceasefire in the Iran-… 34 minutes ago

_oftoday_

of today Former UN chief Javier Pérez de Cuéllar dies aged 100 The diplomat brokered peace deals around the world, and help… https://t.co/BFXHnBsF44 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.