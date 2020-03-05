Doncic breaks Mavs’ triple-double record, beats Williamson

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas' career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime Wednesday night. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in the nationally televised matchup between young stars […]


